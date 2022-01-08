Laguna Pai has known how to differentiate itself as one of the most sincere and profound Peruvian bands in the entire scene. With almost 15 years of activity, he has found a particular style between two dissimilar and common musical genres: reggae and rock. Thanks to this tour, he continues steadily in generating multiple discs. And precisely, the last one has just appeared, ‘Eterno’, which already has its first single entitled “Normal” available on all digital platforms.

“Eterno comes to conceptually complete a proposal for two complementary productions called Impulso and Eterno, Impulso Eterno”, comments Mariano Palacios, who is the lead singer of the band. “With Eternal we maintain our habit of using songs as vehicles to travel to different spaces, crossing between dimensions in search of a different configuration of our being, positively impacting our lives, in life.”

After “Normal” will come the second single, which is called “Aroma de Café”, a song that is defined as a heavy reggae rocker. Afterwards, the following three themes will be presented, which will be ‘La Ficción’, ‘Paso a Paso’ and ‘Corona’.

Laguna Pai announces concert

Thanks to the efforts that have been made to reactivate the concerts, Laguna Pai will have the honor of presenting ‘Eterno’ live for all its followers. The appointment will be this January 29 at the Bianca de Barranco convention center. Tickets are already on sale on the Joinnus platform.

“If something has kept us alive and afloat in these two years, it has been the elementary and fundamental things of human nature, what makes our hearts beat, what makes our bodies breathe, life itself. Love, consciousness, freedom, balance, meaning, rhythm, music, magic and illusion are the result of this eternal impulse that makes it possible for us to be here and summarizes the content of ‘Eterno’, a production that renders tribute to the fact that we have survived this year and a half to continue creating and delivering the best of us, our songs ”, adds Mariano Palacios.