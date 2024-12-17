Sometimes, when subway rides, meetings, big shopping malls, and high-rise buildings overwhelm you, all you need is a nature getaway to disconnect from the hustle and bustle and traffic and enjoy a charming walk through the forest or mountains. Fortunately Spain It is a country with endless routes and trails ideal for leaving stress behind.

The natural places of our country are a true marvel. One of the best examples of this is the Sierra de Gredos, an enclave that belongs to the Central System and covers the provinces of Salamanca, Cáceres, Madrid and Álava. This destination has peaks such as Almanzor, which exceed 2,500 meters above sea level.

Hiking to the Laguna Grande de Gredos

This area of ​​the country is home to idyllic natural corners such as the Great Lagoon of Gredoslocated in Navalperal de Tormes, Ávila, and which is located on the basin of a glacier in the Cirque de Gredos. To get to know this fantastic place you must do a hiking route that, although it is moderately difficult, can be done with children.

This route can be done with children. Aleksandra Tokarz / iStock

This route is one of the most famous in the province and doing it helps you disconnect from stress and connect with yourself and nature. It is a moderately demanding trailbut it is very well signposted and there are generally numerous mountaineers and hikers who travel through it, so it is difficult to get lost.

Sometimes accompanied by mountain goats, the route to the Laguna Grande de Gredos It is perfect for those who want to get started in the world of hiking while discovering an impressive enclave with the little ones in the house. To prevent overcrowding of the protected space, access is regulated and must be pay about three euros for leaving the car in the parking lot.





The route to the Circo de Gredos and the Laguna Grande

The route begins next to the entrance sign to the Sierra de Gredos Regional Park which you will find next to the parking lot. From there you will follow a stone path for about a kilometer until you reach Arroyo de las Pozas. The next step is to cross the stream using the bridge and leave the panoramic view of the river to the left. Puerto de la Candeleda.

Route of the Laguna Grande de Gredos. Aleksandra Tokarz / iStock

Continuing the route there is a sign indicating the ruins of the Refugio Rey and the Morezón peak. As you continue along the stone path, a crossroads appears that indicates that to the right is the Reguero Llano Shelter. Following the straight path you cross the Prado de las Pozas and after crossing a bridge you reach Alto de los Barrerones. After these enclaves you will be in the Cavadore Fountains.

Moving upwards until you reach 2,190 meters high you will reach the impressive Circo de Gredos with the Laguna Grande resting down the slope. At this time it is essential to approach the Peña el Rayo Viewpoint to take the best photos and enjoy the best views.

Great Lagoon of Gredos. xbrchx/iStockphoto

Once there it is time to begin the descent towards the lagoon along the Trocha Real. Along the way you will find the Fountain of the Barreronesideal for drinking some fresh and natural water. When you get to the bottom you will see the Laguna Grande Refuge where it is possible to book to sleep and also enjoy some dishes of hot food or have a drink with views of one of the most impressive natural enclaves in Spain.





The return is done along the same path, but vice versa, so when you finish your stay in the lagoon you just have to go back the way you came.

Sign up for our Travel Newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals for traveling around Spain and the world.