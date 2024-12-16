The first act of J70 Sailway Series ended in the waters of Vigo with incontestable control of La Guardia&Moreira by Gonzalo Araújowho scored four firsts, one second and one fifth in this inaugural regatta.

Behind Gonzalo Araújo’s boat is the Valmi Energy Trader from Marina Coruña, in which the great ocean skipper Chuny Bermúdez de Castro, the TP52 world champion Víctor Mariño and the Olympic medalist Nicolás Rodríguez sail. He occupies the third place on the podium. Pazo de Ceawith Javier Porto at the helm.

The season of the Atlantic J70 fleet began with a very cold and sunny day in the Vigo estuary, with easterly winds of 8 to 12 knots that allowed the program of three tests to be completed, after which three one-designs ended up equal in the three first positions: LaGuardia&Moreira, Valmy Energy Trader and Aceites Abril.

On Sunday, winds of 6 to 12 knots blew from the East, which allowed three more races to be held, in which LaGuardia&Moreira did not let its guard down. Valmy Energy Trader remained in second place, with a score that added two seconds, three thirds and a fourth, while the good performance of Pazo de Cea, which has a crew full of illustrious people, allowed it to climb to third place .









The Top Five was completed with the two Abrils: the Green one with Luis Pérez Canal and the Red one by Jorge Pérez Canal, which have an extraordinary track record, such as the European Amateur Championship.

The Sailway Series of J70 will also call in La Coruña and Cascais. The next event will be held on January 18 and 19also under the leadership of Vigo Nautical.