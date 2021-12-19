Víctor Laguardia commented that “Rayo was a game that we knew was going to be very difficult, against a very tough opponent who had not yet lost in their field. When you lower your concentration for fifteen or twenty minutes against an opponent who is very confident, you end up paying for it. I think we started the game well but those little mistakes condemned us to defeat. “” In the second half we tried but it couldn’t be. We had to score to get into the game. Now we have to focus on Villarreal. It is a scenario in which we have scored all three points on several occasions. The dressing room is very united and we are going to die, “he commented on Tuesday’s clash, which was postponed due to the calls of players with the South American teams.

There is no other secret than giving everything in training and trying to put it into practice in the next matches. “We have to work as we are doing so far, with great humility and with much sacrifice. We are still alive and we are looking for a victory that will help us in qualifying and to regain confidence a bit,” he added.

On the other hand, the team returned to training this morning and worked in two groups. The starters, on the one hand, recovering in the gym and the substitutes and not summoned, in the field. Tomás Pina, who had a fiber break in the quadriceps, has joined the group although he remains doubtful regarding his commitment to ceramics. It lacks rhythm. Ximo Navarro and Miazga continue to be discharged and Lejeune recovers, after sanction.