Lagos de Moreno opens public transport starting this Saturday, April 8 and the “My Mobility” card was established.

This new business route model consists of 13 routes, five urban and eight suburban, will have 62 units (51 buses and 11 wagons), according to News Passenger 7.

He Service will be offered from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.Some of the routes are Vista Hermosa-Cristeros, Preparatory-Cañada de Ricos, Indeco-Huertitas, Granadillas-San Miguel, Plan de los Rodríguez-Adelita and Tecnológico-Centro.

The Lagos de Moreno public transport fare will rise from seven to 8 pesosalthough it is still the cheapest rate in the state since in the rest of the entity public transport costs 9.5 pesos.

It should be noted that this rate of 8 pesos will only apply for urban routessince the suburban ones apply a different scheme in the cost of the ticket.

In addition, Mayor Tecutli Gómez affirmed that the ticket would be free on April 08 and 09.