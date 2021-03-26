The bow waves of the ocean giants had damaged the fabric of the building. Locals also complained about the disfigurement of the historic cityscape. An industrial port is to serve as a temporary solution with immediate effect.

Cruise ship on the Canale della Giudecca: There should no longer be such a spectacle in Venice in the future. Image: dpa

Cruise ships in Venice will no longer be allowed to dock near St. Mark’s Square in the future. According to the government, they will have to anchor in the industrial port of the northern Italian city in the future. This decision is intended to protect “a cultural and historical heritage that belongs not only to Italy, but to the whole world,” said a joint declaration by the Ministries for Culture, Tourism, Environment and Infrastructure on Thursday.

The ministries explained that the industrial port was a “temporary” solution. They called for proposals for a “definitive solution to the problem of shipping in Venice”. A new ship terminal should be created outside the lagoon of the historic city.

Sensitive ecological balance

Before the corona pandemic, millions of visitors flocked to the lagoon city every year on the cruise ships. Waves caused by the huge ships damage the foundations of the lagoon city of Venice, a world heritage site, and threaten the sensitive ecological balance in the lagoon. The ships sailing extremely close to the coast also pose a threat to other ships. Other cruise destinations also suffer from the consequences of mass cruise tourism.