A new year, a new beginning for body and mind. Baptiste Giabiconi, once Karl Lagerfeld’s muse, reveals how he stays fit in lockdown. And why cozy baggy trousers are not a fashion sin after all.

ÜFor many years he was the handsome man at Lagerfeld’s side. Baptiste Giabiconi, male model with the face of a Sicilian prince’s son and the body of a statue of a god, owes his early fame to the late fashion designer, ran for him on the catwalk and modeled in numerous campaigns.

Lagerfeld also owes a lot to the trained aircraft mechanic: It was Giabiconi who gave the fashion designer his beloved Birman cat Choupette (but only after the two had argued over her – the cat originally belonged to Giabiconi). He knew how to use the attention that his friendship with Lagerfeld had brought him wisely: Today the Frenchman, who was born in Corsica, runs his own agency, cooperates with companies such as the Aubade lingerie label and brings his Karl memories to the public. His book “Karl und Ich” will be published in German (Heyne) in February.

Here Giabiconi tells what keeps him fit despite the pandemic stress.

Cheers to the sweatpants

Karl once said this sentence, which is now a classic: “Anyone who wears sweatpants has lost control of their life.” Sorry Karl, but I disagree. I love sweatpants. There are such chic models that you can work in them without hesitation and sit at the table while eating and look clean and decent. We all work at home right now, so you don’t want to walk around in high heels. Karl would probably have hated the lockdown in the beginning, but then he would have seen it as a chance to come back and do only the things that give him pleasure. He would have read more books, drawn more than usual, spent his time with Choupette. He’s spent his life always chasing the next challenge. He would have enjoyed the break – up to a point.

Baptiste Giabiconi in conversation with Karl Lagerfeld – a recording from 2013 Source: AFP

You can’t do without enjoyment

The first coffee in the morning is my way of meditation. It’s quiet, I’m alone, sorting myself and the things that await me. I take an hour for it. Those are the moments that brought me a little joy during those hard times. Just getting through everyday life is already a challenge for most people. It takes enjoyment in life, otherwise you won’t work.

Afternoon crepe

Fortunately, I have been spared Covid kilos so far. When it comes to food, I’m generally very disciplined during the week. Especially in the evening there is something light, mostly protein-rich, salmon or chicken, with green leafy vegetables, maybe a tomato sauce. I don’t have any cream sauces, and I rarely cook pasta either. Instead there is a “Gôuter”, a snack or a crepe in the afternoon. The discipline is not difficult for me: Since I started modeling, that is, since I was 17 years old, I have had a healthy diet and I feel good about it. And on the weekend I eat what I want. Pizza, burgers, desserts, that can be anything. Balance is also part of life.

Not too many muscles

I do sports as soon as I get up. I run on the treadmill and then maybe do a little strength training, but not as much as I used to. I still want to fit into my clothes. The muscles must therefore not become too thick, it does not look good. I grew up in Marseille, the beach and the sea are part of everyday life, you develop a special relationship with the body anyway.

A tattoo for Karl

Baptiste Giabiconi and Karl Lagerfeld on the Chanel catwalk, 2016 Source: WireImage

I live in London and run an agency that organizes brand collaborations. I designed a capsule collection for Aubade. The trunks, short boxer shorts, are inspired by my love for tattoos, and I developed the motifs together with my favorite tattoo artist Yann Guitton. My first motif is a cross with wings that I had stabbed on my back. And then of course there is the tattoo that I dedicated to Karl. It shows the date we met in Roman numerals: June 8th, 2008. It’s right under my left breast.