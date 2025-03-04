Benfica coach Bruno Lage confirmed on Tuesday that he has summoned Renato Sanches, absent in the last matches of the ’embodied’ for injury, for this Wednesday on Wednesday of the round of 16 of the Champions League against Barcelona, ​​in which he will not be able to count on Ángel Di María, Bruma and Florentino.

Lage indicated in a press conference that they are aware that they face a team “that has an attack with many goals” and recalled the game they played against Barcelona in January that lost 4-5.

We look at the positive things we did against the rival “

Bruno LageBenfica coach





“We also looked at the positive things we made against the opponent, the goals we scored, the opportunities we created, the several times we put our isolated players in front of the goalkeeper. Look at all this and we believe we can advance in a tie, ”he said.

Lage assured that he is not interested in the question of who he is a favorite and noted that the interesting thing for them is to believe that they can move on.

Renato Sanches, former player of the PSG and Bayern, has been very conditioned by the injuries this season and the last game he played was last January 11 against Sporting. Di María and Florentino are injured, and Bruma is not registered in UEFA for this competition.