FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday that the eurozone economy is still standing “on crutches” – monetary and fiscal stimulus, and that they cannot be withdrawn before a full recovery. “As a patient who has emerged from an acute crisis but is still on crutches,” an event organized by Reuters told Breakingviews.

She said, “None of the crutches, financial or cash, can be dispensed with until the patient is able to walk well.”