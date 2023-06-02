Lagarde said, in a speech delivered Thursday at a conference of the German “Sparkasse” bank in “Hanover”, that inflation rates are “very high” at the present time and “will remain so for a long time.”

She added that this matter makes the European Central Bank “insist on its current fiscal policies, which is to continue raising interest rates in order to reach the European acceptable inflation limit of 2 percent.”

In this context, she stressed that the European Central Bank will continue its policies regarding raising interest rates “until it is sure that inflation rates have reached the required levels.”

Lagarde’s remarks come at a time when the European Central Bank has been raising interest rates since July last year, to reach 3.75 percent at the present time, after years of adopting soft loan policies and pumping money into financial markets with the aim of encouraging borrowing and stimulating growth.

For his part, Olli Rehn, a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, confirmed that the bank will not start cutting interest rates or easing monetary policy before the core inflation rate in the eurozone begins to decline in a continuous manner.

“We have recently reached a point where interest rates have become constraining economic activity,” Ren said, in a speech in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, (Thursday). “In my view, it is important to see a steady and sustainable decline in the core inflation rate before considering easing monetary policy again.” According to Bloomberg Agency.

News reports say that the bank is expected to take a new decision to raise interest rates on June 15th.

According to what was published by the European Union’s statistics agency “Eurostat”, the annual inflation rate in the euro area is expected to reach 6.1 percent in May 2023, compared to 7.0 percent at the end of last April.

The agency stated that the decline in energy prices was the main driver behind the decline in the inflation rate to its lowest level in a year.

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates 7 times in a row since last July, after years of negative or zero interest rates. The main interest rate is currently 3.75 percent on lending to banks from the central bank and 3.25 percent on bank deposits with the central bank.