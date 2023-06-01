The European Central Bank (ECB) begins to reach the end of the rate hike cycle. “Now, we are approaching our cruising altitude,” said the president of the institution, Christine Lagarde, this Thursday in a speech in Hannover that highlights the difficult balances that are beginning to occur within the Governing Council between the guardians of orthodoxy and those most concerned with growth. Two weeks before the next conclave in Frankfurt, the French company’s message to the markets is twofold: the rise in the price of money is coming to an end, but – and there it maintains the tone of hawk— The monetary authority will remain at that height for the time necessary to return inflation to 2%. “We are determined to reduce it to our medium-term objective,” Lagarde warned.

After raising interest rates from 0% to 3.75% in less than a year, the time comes when Frankfurt begins to consider how to stop this rate of rise. Markets take it for granted that the ECB will raise rates again by a quarter of a point in two weeks’ time, but see signs of that dynamic running out. This was also confirmed this Thursday by the vice president of the Eurobank, Luis de Guindos, who in an interview with RNE has claimed that 0.25 percentage point moves are “the new norm” in the “home stretch” of escalation. Contrary to what happened in the United Kingdom, inflation seems to be taming in the euro area. According to Eurostat, the CPI fell more than expected, from 8.1% in April to 6.1% in May, while core inflation dropped three tenths in the same period, going from 5.6% to 5.3% . And on the damage side, the Eurobank is carefully monitoring the possible sources of new turbulence, which are concentrated in the real estate sector, investment funds and even crypto assets.

Lagarde has compared the route of the European Monetary Institute with that of an airplane. The head of the ECB has recalled that aircraft need to accelerate as quickly as possible to reach an altitude where they can advance at cruising speed. The ECB, according to the French, would be approaching that height. “That will depend on our evaluation of the data that reaches us,” said the Frenchwoman. That is, there are a few meters to go. But the rise that remains will be determined by three factors: the new economic forecasts, underlying inflation and how monetary policy continues to be transmitted in the euro area as a whole.

The latest forecasts by euro zone economists, formulated at the beginning of March, pointed to inflation of 2.1% for 2025. That figure was lower than that outlined in January, but still unacceptable for the ECB. “Based on these past projections, we cannot yet say that we are satisfied with the inflation outlook,” Lagarde said. On the 15th, the French company will have in its possession the new forecasts of its economists. In the past, these were used to decide monetary policy. Now the ECB needs more data. “In the environment of uncertainty and volatility that we face today, it would not be prudent to condition our policies solely on medium-term projections, which are surrounded by too much uncertainty”, he has asserted.

Danger of salary increases

The head of the ECB has stated that the council will also assess the underlying inflation data. This has improved in the last month in the euro zone as a whole, but Lagarde is wary that this trend will remain stable. “There is no clear evidence that core inflation has peaked,” she considered. In fact, Lagarde has warned about salary increases, which in her opinion are increasing and stir up the specter of a second round of inflation. “A period of recovery in wage growth need not cause unduly persistent inflation over time, if the costs of shock finally shared in a balanced way between companies and workers. But if we start to see what I call inflation of the eye for an eyewith both parties trying to make up for any loss of real income, we could see a negative spiral gaining strength ”, he warned.

The decision will also be made, ultimately, according to how the monetary tightening continues to be transferred to the economy. For now, loans are more expensive and costly to achieve. “This is the desired effect of our policy: we want financing conditions to tighten,” he said. However, the ECB wants to closely monitor this process. The hikes have not fully hit the economy yet and therefore the full consequences have not yet been seen. In other words, the activity can take the blow better or worse, making the work of the ECB easier or more difficult. “Businesses have not faced a sharp increase in financing costs for more than a decade, while the economy has changed considerably in this time and may still be changing after the pandemic,” Lagarde stressed.

