The cancellation of the debt of EU countries linked to covid-19 is “inconceivable” and would be “a violation of the European treaty «. So at least the says the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, in an interview published this Sunday by the French weekly ‘Le Journal du Dimanche’.

“This rule is one of the fundamental pillars of the euro,” explains Lagarde. «If the energy expended in claiming a debt cancellation by the ECB were devoted to a debate on the use of this debt, it would be much more useful! “Says the former managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who puts on the table other questions on which, in her opinion, it would be interesting to debate:” What will public spending be used for? In which sectors with a future to invest? That is the essential issue today.

More than 100 economists of different European nationalities issued on Friday a public call to write off public debts held by the ECB to facilitate social and ecological reconstruction after the covid-19 pandemic.

«We owe ourselves 25% of our debt and if we repay this amount, we will have to look for it elsewhere, either going back into debt to roll the debt instead of borrowing to invest, raising taxes or lowering expenses, ‘explain these economists, including the French Thomas Piketty, the former Belgian minister Paul Magnette, the former Hungarian European commissioner Andor Lazlo or the president of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, Cristina Narbona.

Recovery, until mid-2022



«All the countries of the euro zone will emerge from this crisis with high levels of indebtedness “, says Christine Lagarde in the weekly. But “there is no doubt that they will be able to repay it. Debts are generated in the long term. Investments made in key sectors for the future will generate stronger growth.

“The recovery will create jobs (…). We are heading towards another economy, more digital, greener, more committed to climate change and the preservation of biodiversity “, assures the president of the ECB in the interview.

In the immediate term, he estimates that “2021 will be a year of recovery. The economic recovery has been delayed, but not ruled out. It is clear that it is eagerly awaited “. However, he warns,” we are not exempt from risks still unknown “, and”we will not recover the level of economic activity from before the pandemic before mid-2022«, He warns.