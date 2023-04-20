PARIS (Reuters) – Inflation in the euro zone is very high and the European Central Bank’s monetary policy “still has some way to go” to bring inflation back to its 2% target, said ECB President Christine Lagarde, this Thursday.

“Our monetary policy obviously must employ all its tools to bring inflation to the 2% medium-term target,” Lagarde told a conference held at France’s elite Polytechnique school in Paris.

“This exercise is ongoing. We’ve already used most of our tools, there’s still a little to go,” she added.

“The trajectory will obviously depend on a number of factors and mainly on the impact on credit and its availability (after) the financial problems we are experiencing,” he added, referring to recent tensions in the banking sector.

The ECB is expected to raise interest rates for the seventh consecutive time at its next meeting on May 4, in a bid to bring inflation down in the euro zone, with policymakers aiming for a 0.25 percentage point hike, they said. sources with direct knowledge of the discussion told Reuters.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Blandine Henault)