The central bank raised interest rates 10 consecutive times to tame high consumer prices, but kept them steady for the first time in more than a year at its meeting in October.

With the inflation rate in the euro zone falling to 2.9 percent last October, and rising borrowing costs affecting the single currency area, speculation has increased about when the European Central Bank may start cutting interest rates.

Speaking at an event organized by the Financial Times, Lagarde sought to dispel hopes that this could happen any time soon.

She added that if interest rates are maintained at their current levels “for a sufficient period,” this “will make a significant contribution to returning inflation to the 2 percent target in the medium term.”

When asked how long this might take, she did not specify, but she ruled out any reduction during the next two quarters.

The slowdown in inflation last month led to the CPI reaching the lowest level since July 2021.

The rise in consumer prices in the 20 countries that use the euro peaked at 10.6 percent in October last year, mainly driven by higher energy costs after the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

Lagarde acknowledged that “inflation has fallen significantly,” adding that “one can say that monetary policy has done its job.”

But she added that the big decline in energy prices in particular helped drive the decline, and noted that another energy shock could push the number to jump again.