According to the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, three principles must guide the actions of a central bank in the new environment of uncertainty: “clarity, flexibility and humility”. Lagarde has joined the hard speech against inflation delivered this Friday by her counterpart from the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, at the economic and monetary policy symposium in Jackson Hole (Wyoming). The ECB President has pledged to “set interest rates at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as it takes to achieve a timely return of inflation to our 2% medium-term target”, said in his speech.

Like Powell a few hours before, Lagarde has reiterated that objective, in the face of calls from some to revise it upwards: “We must maintain and will maintain inflation at 2% in the medium term,” she stressed. Looking ahead, the ECB president promises to be clear in her objectives, flexible in her analysis and humble in the way she communicates her policies.

Lagarde believes that some changes that have occurred in the economy after the pandemic and the war in Ukraine may be permanent and will have profound repercussions on the economy and monetary policy: “The new environment paves the way for further shocks in relative prices than the ones we saw before the pandemic”, he said. “If we are faced with both increased investment needs and increased supply constraints, we are likely to see further price pressures in markets such as commodities, especially for metals and minerals that are crucial to green technologies”, has developed.

Powell had already done an exercise in humility by explaining that it is not easy to calibrate the measures and that along with the risk of falling short is the risk of going too far. Lagarde has shared this diagnosis: “Since our policies work with delay, we cannot wait for the parameters of this new environment to be completely clear before acting. We have to form an idea of ​​the future and act with a vision of the future. But we can only really understand the effects of our decisions after the fact. So we will have to put in place new frameworks geared towards sound policymaking under conditions of uncertainty.”

In the euro zone, inflation has moderated, but it is still at 5.3%, clearly above that of the United States. But, on the other hand, the economy is suffering more, with rickety growth in the last three quarters, especially because of the puncture of Germany. The ECB believes that price pressures will continue to ease until the end of the year.

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Moran, Wyoming, US, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank is prepared to raise interest rates further if needed and intends to keep borrowing costs high until inflation is on a convincing path towards the Fed’s 2% target. David Paul Morris (Bloomberg)

After the ECB’s latest rate hike, at the end of July, Lagarde warned that she would be especially vigilant about business margins and wages, to avoid an inflationary spiral at all costs, but she already left open the possibility of pausing the tightening of monetary policy at the September meeting.

“In the case of the ECB, we have made our future decisions subject to three criteria: inflation prospects, underlying inflation dynamics and the strength of the transmission of monetary policy,” he said this Friday in Jackson Hole.

“These three criteria help mitigate the uncertainty surrounding the medium-term outlook, combining the inflation forecasts from our services, the trend we can extract from underlying inflation, and the effectiveness of our economic policy measures in countering that trend” he has argued.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL