ECB President Christine Lagarde during the informal Eurogroup in Lisbon this Friday. MARIO CRUZ / EFE

The president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, reassured the ministers of the euro zone on Friday about a possible rise in prices. Lagarde, who participated in the informal Eurogroup in Lisbon, said that the increase in inflation this year is “temporary” and that in 2022 it will moderate again. The head of the ECB urged Finance officials to “look beyond this period” and warned them that policies to support the economy will continue to be necessary “in the coming months.”

More information

The rise in prices has set off alarms in the United States and Europe. Analysts warn of the inflationary risks resulting from the mix of fiscal stimuli, the demand that has been accumulating due to the crisis and the tightness in production caused by the pandemic. Frankfurt does not deny it, but believes that these effects are temporary and that the first thing is to prop up the recovery process, which cannot yet be considered neither “rooted” nor “sustainable”.

The price increase last April was 4.2% in the United States and 2% in the EU. “We have discussed this matter in the Eurogroup. We believe that the inflation numbers in 2011, which we will see growing, have a temporary nature and are based on temporary factors, ”Lagarde said at the press conference after the informal meeting. “Our assessment is that inflation in 2022 will return to lower levels,” he added.

Lagarde asked ministers to look beyond price increases when adopting policies. Finance ministers were optimistic about the euro zone’s growth prospects, which the European Commission improved just two weeks ago. With prudence. “If we look at where we are, we are positive about the progress we have made, but we are also very cautious about the outlook,” said the president of the Eurogroup, the Irishman. Paschal Donohoe. Lagarde agreed with that diagnosis.

Surveillance of risk premiums

And while he considered that the European economy is in a recovery phase, he also pointed out that it is still plagued with uncertainties. For this reason, he advocated maintaining coordinated “support policies” from governments. For now, the institution is not planning to release the lever of the pandemic-linked debt purchase program (PEPP, for its acronym in English). “Our commitment to the euro zone is to maintain favorable financing conditions throughout the period of the pandemic,” he said.

The ECB is also closely monitoring the rise in debt interest rates. In this regard, Lagarde explained that the entity’s Governing Council meeting in June will assess whether the financing conditions are favorable in relation to the inflation outlook set by the bank’s economists. The second vice president, Nadia Calviño, said that, despite the rises in risk premiums in previous days, the markets gave sovereign debt a truce on Friday. Calviño welcomed the “reassuring news” that came from the hand of Lagarde, who told them that the rise in prices would not have “structural” effects that would be transferred to monetary policy.