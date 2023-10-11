Every time he was able to take a measure against Italy he did so without problems





Christine Lagarde he has always hated Italy.

He did it in a systematic, continuous and stubborn manner. He did it out of a congenital antipathy against our country.

Whenever he could take a measure against Italy he did it without any problems.

And now comes the last pearl.

Yesterday Lagarde, in particularly poor physical shape, said that we have the spread we deserve.

This was reported by Reuters sources who learned about it in the Eurotower environment. Technically, the significant increase in the spread would be caused by the estimates of the Italian deficit present in the Nadef document, i.e. the update note to the Def at the end of September.

In that document, as you will remember, the Melons had revised the Deficit/GDP ratio upwards for 2023 and more precisely from 4.5% to 5.3%, while for 2024 it is expected to be 4.3% compared to 3.7%.

This is the reason – according to the ECB – for the increase in the BTP-Bund differential on ten-year bonds which had approached 210 which is considered a threshold value not to be exceeded.

As is known, the ECB has taken steps to increase interest rates to reduce inflation and bring it back, as a target, to a 2% considered acceptable.

A few weeks ago he raised the interest rate to 4.5%.

By doing so, Lagarde blocks the economy, risking recession.

In fact, companies can no longer have cheap money and therefore slow down the economy. Likewise, the cost of home loans increases with immediate repercussions on the real estate market.

And if it is true that inflation has fallen, it is also true that the economy is stopping.

And then “real inflation”, i.e. food and energy inflation (see the high cost of petrol), has not decreased at all.

Therefore European families – and Italian ones in particular – find themselves with an increase in mortgages and an increase in spending on food and petrol which particularly affects low incomes.

Who Christine Lagarde?

By now Italians have begun to get to know “Mrs. Zerbino”, this wrinkled old woman with a sly look who does not hesitate to hide her contempt for our country. Every time Lagarde moves we lose money.

But why is it known by this funny name?

It all stems from an embarrassing letter addressed to his boss Nicolas Sarkozy which was found in a drawer during a police search:

“Dear Nicolas, very briefly and respectfully

1) I am at your side to serve you and serve your plans for France

2) I have tried my best and may have failed at times. I ask your forgiveness

3) I have no personal political ambitions and I do not wish to become an ambitious servile like many of those around you: their loyalty is recent and sometimes not long-lasting

4) Use me for the time you need, your action and your casting

5) If you use me, I need you as a guide and as support: without guidance, I risk being ineffective, without support I risk being less than credible. With my immense admiration. Christine L”.

Since then it has been known as the “Mrs. Zerbino” and suggestive memes of her pinned to the ground with a sadomasochistic collar while kissing Godfather Sarkozy’s hand still circulate on social media. But since then her career has taken off.

