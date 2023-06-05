Lagarde’s remarks will likely reinforce market expectations for further interest rate increases this month and the next, despite the sharp decline in inflation last month.

And market expectations on the CME FedWatch index have already witnessed a decline since the morning until the issuance of these comments, from 80.5 percent with the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged, to 77.1 percent.

“The latest available data indicates that indicators of core inflationary pressures remain elevated, and although some appear to be moderating, there is no clear evidence that core inflation has peaked yet,” Lagarde told European lawmakers.

Inflation in the 20 euro countries eased to 6.1 percent in May from 7.0 percent in April. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices and is closely watched by the European Central Bank, rose to just 5.3 percent, down from 5.6 percent.

This matter sparked controversy about the need for more interest rate hikes, in light of expectations that the Bank will raise them at its next meeting on June 15, which is likely to reach a total of four percentage points in less than 12 months, which is an unprecedented level.

Lagarde acknowledged that the effects of past interest rate hikes are “beginning to materialize” and “will likely be reinforced in the coming years”.

But she reiterated the ECB’s approach, that interest rates would have to be raised again “to sufficiently restrictive levels” to bring inflation down to the bank’s 2% target, and that “they will be maintained at these levels for as long as necessary”.