Essam Al-Sayed (Abu Dhabi)

The two horses, “Lagarde” and “Freddy”, were crowned champions of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup races, which were held at the Pelioste track in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, and Waregem, in the Belgian capital, Brussels, under the auspices of the 15th edition of the His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival.

The establishment of the festival comes as an encouragement from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, with the aim of supporting owners and breeders in most countries of the world, and motivating them to increase interest in purebred Arabian horses, in line with the festival’s strategy.

The Peliostee grassy track in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, attracted the first edition of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup race, with a prize of 5,000 euros, with the participation of 8 Arab horses at the age of four years and over for a distance of 1700 meters.

The race was characterized by strength and challenge, as the horse “Jut de Lagarde” of the Bulgarian owner Hristo Stoyanov Histov, under the supervision of Ivan Georgiev Ivanov, and the leadership of Atansov Valentin, imposed himself in the 1700-meter race, to outperform his runner-up, “Hermes Dowaleh” by Ivan Dimitrov, under the supervision of Emin. Muhammad, and led by Arif Asinov.

The champion, “Gotte de Lagarde”, managed to cover the race distance in a time of 1:51:60 minutes, while the third place came in “Alban” by Ivan Yordanov Dimitrov, supervised by Emin Muhammad, and led by Lukov Dobrin.

In the same context, 9 purebred Arabian horses, aged four years and over, competed at the Belgian Waregem track for the title of the Al Wathba Stallions Summer Endurance Cup for a distance of 2300 meters, with a prize of 5,000 euros.

The horse “Freddy Bay”, owned and trained by GT Zotliffe, led by Stefan Hellen, snatched the title, 1.5 lengths ahead of the first candidate, “Zarka”, owned and trained by Dutch owner and coach Johan Versterbein, led by Quinn Clemens, recording a time of 2:32:24 minutes, while the following came In third place is the horse «Tex» for the owner and trainer Johan Versterbein, and the leadership of Sepp Balkin.

The festival includes the crown jewel of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Zayed Cup, the Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Cup, the “Al Wathba Stallions” Cup, and the International Forum for Purebred Arabian Horse Racing.

The activities of the 15th edition of the World Festival began last January 11, when new races were added in this season 2023, and 152 local and international races will be organized around the world, including races that have been upgraded to classified categories, including races for the first category, the second category and the third.