This Wednesday, May 17, at the close of week 13 of Major League Soccer, two teams from the Western Conference will face each other, Los Angeles F.C. before him Sporting Kansas City.
Despite only having played 10 games, the Los Angeles team and current champion of the North American championship marches as sub-leader of the Conference; For its part, the Kansas City team is the bottom of the Conference with 12 games played with just 9 units.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Channel: MLS Season Pass.
streaming: AppleTV.
LAFC: 3 wins.
Sporting KC: 2 wins.
Tie: 0 draws.
LAFC: VEDV E.
Sporting KC: VDVD V.
The current North American soccer champions continue to maintain their level that led them to be the monarchs and although they have two games less they are sub-leaders in the Western Conference and are finalists in the Concachampions.
LAFC lineup: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Maldonado, Long, Palacios; Tillman, Ilie, Acosta; Opoku, Vela and Bouanga.
Banking: Stipe Biuk, Erik Dueñas, Mateusz Bogusz, José Cifuentes, Sergi Palencia, Eldin Jakupovic, Daniel Crisostomo, Nathan Ordaz.
He Sporting KC comes from winning resoundingly against him MinnesotaAfter the bad start to the season, the team has begun to add more points, because although they are still at the bottom of the Western Conference, they still have room to climb the steps.
Sporting KC Lineup: Melia; Davis, Rosero, Fontás, Ndenbe; Thommy, Radoja, Walter; Russell, Pulido and Salloi.
Banking: Zarek Valentin, Franco Fragapane, Amarilla, Ménder García, Clint IrwinJoseph Rosales, Erick Dick, Will Trapp and Cameron Dunbar.
After analyzing the current situation of both teams, it is evident that the Californian team is the wide favorite to win this match, because while the Californians work hard to have good results, it seems that Sporting KC they just play them for it. Therefore, at home it seems that the result is on the side of the locals.
LAFC 3-0 Sporting KC.
