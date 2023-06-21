Los Angeles F.C. and Seattle Sounders They will meet in week 20 of the 2023 Major League Soccer season in the Western Conference, this coming Wednesday, June 21.
The set of Los Angeles F.C. is in the second position of the classification with 29 points, while, the Seattle Sounders He is the third overall with 28 points.
Channel: no transmission.
streaming: AppleTV.
LAFC: 2 wins.
Seattle Sounders: 1 wins.
Tie: 2 draws.
LAFC: VDDE D.
Seattle Sounders: EEDV D.
With their most recent 2-1 victory over the Sporting Kansas City, Los Angeles F.C. they became the fastest franchise to reach 300 points in 174 games.
LAFC lineup:John McCarthy; Gaines, Maldonado, Long, Palacios; Duenas, Ilie, Crisostomo; Bogusz, Carlos Vela and Biuk.
Banking: Holingshead, Murillo, Subah, Jakupovic, Torres and Christopher Jaime.
He Seattle Sounders They come from a draw 10 days ago against Charlotte FC 3-3, with 18 games in their account they are in third place in the standings
Seattle Sounders lineup: Frey; Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Tolo; Vaargas, Paulo; Roldan, Rusnak, Chu and Ruidíaz.
Banking: Morris, dos Santos, Rowe, Baker, Atencio, Arreaga, Montero, Cleveland and Teves.
Both teams have a very even current level, they are the candidates to win the Western Conference, so in this confrontation it is expected that there could be a tie. Perhaps a 1-1 or 2-2 draw could be a scoring possibility.
LAFC 1-1 Seattle Sounders.
