This Saturday the match will be played between San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles FCon one more date of Major League Soccer.
The San José team comes from drawing in an entertaining game against the LA Galaxy, which ended with a 2-2 draw. With this result, those led by coach Luchi González reached 28 points, and are in sixth place in the Western Conference.
For their part, the Los Angeles team lost in the Traffic Classic against the LA Galaxy, by a score of 2-1 in a game played on the Rose Bowl court. The team continues with 32 points and is positioned in third place in the West. If they win, and if a series of results are combined, they could dispute the first place in the conference.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, FOX Network, FOX Sports (USA); MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV,ESPN (Latin America).
Goalie: J. McCarthy
Defenses: Hollingshead, Maldonado, Sanchez, Palacios
Media: Chrysostom, Bogusz
Forwards: Biuk, Carlos Vela and Bouanga
Goalie: Daniel
Defenses: J. Mensah, Rodrigues, M. Trauco, Carlos Akapo
Media: J. Yueill, C. Gruezo, C. Espinoza, N. Tsakiris, J. Skahan
Forward: J. Ebbobisse
LAFC 2-1 Saint Joseph.
