LAFC and San Jose Earthquakes will face each other in the round of 16 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. The Quakes, last in the Western Conference, have surprised everyone with their performance in the competition organized by Liga MX and MLS.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about this match between LAFC and San Jose Earthquakes: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineup, news and prediction.
City: Los Angeles, California
Stadium: BMO Stadium
Date: August 13th
Schedule: TBD
You can watch the match through the signal of MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico and United States).
Austin
|
2-0 V
|
Leagues Cup
Vancouver
|
2 (2) – 2 (4) V
|
Leagues Cup
Xolos
|
3-0 V
|
Leagues Cup
Seattle Sounders
|
0-3 V
|
MLS
Real Salt Lake
|
1-1
|
MLS
Necaxa
|
5-0 V
|
Leagues Cup
|
LA Galaxy
|
1-2 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Chivas
|
1 (3)-1 (4) V
|
Leagues Cup
|
Houston Dynamo
|
0-1 D
|
MLS
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
1-2 D
|
MLS
LAFC: H. Lloris, R. Hollingshead, A. Long, E. Segura, O. Campos, T. Tillman, Ilie, E. Atuesta, C. Olivera, M. Bogusz, D. Bouanga.
San Jose Earthquakes: W. Yarbrough, B. Kikanovic, D. Munie, Rodrigues, V. Costa, H. Yueill, C. Gruezo, C. Espinoza, H. López, A. Pellegrino, J. Ebobisse.
According to the latest reports, Carlos Vela could return to LAFC. The Mexican footballer has not been active since last December, when his contract with the Black and Gold came to an end.
The 35-year-old Mexican remains a free agent and the doors to the Los Angeles club are open to him. The decision is up to Vela.
These teams have faced each other a total of 18 times, taking into account MLS and US Open Cup matches. In this journey, the Black and Gold have ten victories, one draw and seven defeats.
Despite the difference in squads and projects, in their last five matches, things are even: two wins for each side and one draw.
LAFC will go into this match as the favorite to advance to the quarterfinals. Although San Jose Earthquakes has been the surprise, they will be up against one of the best teams in MLS, which is superior in every aspect.
The Quakes will need a miracle to beat the Black and Gold. It looks like they’ll be back to reality soon.
LAFC 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes
