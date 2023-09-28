This weekend will be week 35 of the 2023 season in Major League Soccer, Los Angeles FC and Royal Salt Lake They will meet from BMO Stadium in a decisive duel of the Western Conference.
The Californian team has just lost the final of the Campeones Cup against Tigres UANL and is in second position in its conference with 45 points; while, Royal Salt Lake It is fifth in the classification with 43 units so you can still climb positions.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this interesting duel.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (global).
Goalie: M. Crepeau.
Defenses: R. Hollingshead, A. Long, G. Chiellini, D. Palacios.
Media: K. Acosta, Ilie, M. Bogusz.
Forwards: C. Olivera, C. Vela and D. Bouanga.
This Wednesday, September 27, the Los Angeles team played the final of the Campeones Cup against Tigres UANL at home, but they ended up falling.
They tied at zero goals in the 90 regulation minutes and lost 2-4 in a penalty shootout.
Goalie: Z. Macmath.
Defenses: E. Eneli, J. Glad, B. Vera, B. Oviedo.
Media: A. Gómez, N. Palacio, J. Loffelsend, D. Luna.
Forwards: D. Musovski and C. Arango.
Royal Salt Lake comes from winning at home last weekend, they beat 2-1 at Vancouver Whitecaps from Canada.
LAFC 2-1 Real Salt Lake.
