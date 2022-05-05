Next weekend the group of Mexican striker Carlos Vela, the LAFCwill seek to continue the good streak so far this season in Major League Soccer, when they face off against Philadelphia Union.
The Los Angeles team continues as leader of the Western Conference with 22 points, and they have already added four consecutive games without losing, so they will seek to spin the fifth. For now, here we present the preview with all the details of the meeting.
The initial whistle will be next saturday april 7at the point of 10:00 p.m.; For its part, the venue for the meeting will be the Banc of California Stadiumof the Angels.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of MLS LIVE on ESPN+, MLS LIVE on DAZN, KCOP 13, TV star Y PHL 17.
Possible LAFC lineup
Maxime Crepeau (P);
Ryan Hollinshead, Jesus Murillo, Mamadou Fall, Diego Palacios;
Ilie Sánchez, Kwadwo Opoku, Kay Acosta, Latif Blessing, Carlos Vela;
Daniel Arango.
Potential Philadelphia Union lineup
Andre Blake (P);
Nathan Harriel, Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Kai Wagner;
José Martínez, Alejandro Bedoya, Daniel Gazdag, Leon Flach;
Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza.
What a game that awaits us between these two squads. On the one hand, the Los Angeles team seeks to continue leading the Western Conference; and on the other, the Philadelphia Union wants to continue its hegemony by leading the Eastern Conference.
Without a doubt, this will be a reserved forecast game with many emotions.
Forecast: LAFC 1-1 Philadelphia Union.
