Next weekend the Major League Soccer grand final will be played, between the squads of the LAFC Y Philadelphia Union.
The team of the Mexican striker, Carlos Vela, seized the leadership of the Western Conference with 67 points. In the conference semifinals they left the LA Galaxy on the road and in the final Austin FC, so they are established in the grand final.
For its part, the Philadelphia Union was the leader of the Eastern Conference with 67 units; in the semifinal they beat Cincinnati by a minimum, while in the conference final they beat New York City 3-1.
Without a doubt, this will be a screaming final because it is the two best clubs of the entire season that will face each other to determine the winner of the year.
When?: Saturday November 5
Place: Los Angeles California
Stadium: Banc of California Stadium
Hour: 2:00 p.m.
Referee: to designate
You can enjoy the game through the signal of Fox Sports, Univision, TUDN, TSN4 Y TVA Sports.
LAFC: VVDVV
Philadelphia: VVVDV
Possible LAFC lineup (4-3-3)
Goalie: Maxime Crepeau
Defenses: Franco Escobar, David Murillo, Giorgio Chiellini, Diego Palacios
Media: Latif Blessing, Jose Cifuentes, Kai Acosta
Forwards: Carlos Vela, Kwadwo Opoku and Cristian Arango
Possible Philadelphia Union lineup (4-3-1-2)
Goalie: andre blake
Defenses: Olivier Mbaizo, Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Kai Wagner
Media: Jose Martinez, Leon Flach, Alejandro Bedoya, Daniel Gazadag
Forwards: Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza
LAFC Latest News
To increase hegemony
LAFC is only 90 minutes away from separating itself from its closest pursuers in terms of titles. So far, the Los Angeles team has 5 championships, so they want the sixth in their history,
DC United has 4 cups and is the second club with the most championships in Major League Soccer.
Philadelphia latest news
Curtin the best of the year
A few days ago the coach of the Philadelphia Union, Jim Curtin, was recognized as the best coach of the year 2022. With this award, the helmsman repeated what he had achieved in 2020, where he was also considered the best coach of the season,
Curtin is the youngest coach to receive the award, being 43 years old, as well as being the first in history to win the award twice.
Forecast
What a game that awaits us. The two teams that were leaders of their respective conferences will face each other to determine who is the best of the entire season. A game of back and forth is expected, but also of strategy by the technicians. Possibly, the extension and penalties are expected.
Forecast: LAFC 3-2 Philadelphia Union.
#LAFC #Philadelphia #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply