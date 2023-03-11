LAFC vs New England Revolution: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

This Sunday March 12, Los Angeles FC receives the New England Revolution in it BMO Stadiumfor Matchday 3 of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, with the aim of adding another victory.
The champion team comes from adding a 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbersthanks to the annotations of the Italian Giorgio Chiellinithe mexican captain Carlos candle and the ghanaian Kwadwo Opoku, to start his participation on the right foot. Added to it, LAFC participated this Thursday in the CONCACAF Champions League thrashing 0-3 at Alajuelense Sports League from Costa Rica through a hat trick from the Gabonese Denis Bouanga.
On the other hand, the revs come from having thrashed 3-0 at Houston Dynamo in it Gillette Stadium with the Colombian goals Dylan Borrero, Bobby Wood and Brandon Byeadding his second consecutive victory to place himself at the top of the Eastern Conference with six units.
Date: Sunday, March 12
Location: Los Angeles California
Stadium: BMO Stadium
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 6:30 p.m. (Southern US time) and 9:30 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: Apple TV
Online streaming: MLS Pass on Apple TV
LAFC: 1 win
TIES: 1 draw
NE REVOLUTION: 0 wins
LAFC: GGGGG
NE REVOLUTION: GGGEG
After having defeated the Costa Rican team, the coach Steven Cherundolo He assured that he does not have a reserve team and that he will look for a new victory with his stellar eleven.
“We believe that if we play the same way and treat the game with the same respect we can win again. I don’t have a crystal ball to tell you what the score is, but we like our chances now of going to the next round. The danger was always there to try to rotate too much and you think you are already ahead or one more round. That will not happen to us. As you correctly mentioned, we are at the beginning of our season and our starters still need valuable minutes and fitness. So let’s introduce a similar team. It may not be exactly the same team, but it will definitely be similar.”declared the helmsman.
“I have always had a lot of respect for football here in this country, especially with the national team. Watching Alajuelense play in the league and the coach’s ideas, I enjoyed preparing for this match. I think it’s a very good team, a well-run team. I think our pace is a bit faster and our intensity, which allowed us to win the game.”ended.
Goalie: John McCarty
Defenses: Aaron Long, Jesus Murillo, Ryan Hollingshead, Diego Palacios
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Jose Cifuentes, Ilie Sanchez
Forwards: Carlos Vela, Kwadwo Opoku, Denis Bouanga
Banking: Giorgio Chiellini, Timothy Tillman, Stipe Biuk, Christian Torres, Denil Maldonado, Nathan Ordaz, Erik Dueñas, Sergi Palencia, Eldin Jakupovic
The technician bruce sand he is not swayed by the start of his team, which has won two consecutive victories, and knows that its most difficult test so far is against the current monarch, who has scored three goals in each of his last two games.
“A lot of the pieces look good, but I warn you, we’re only two games in and I think Sunday’s test against LAFC is going to be a really interesting game. It will tell us where we really are. It will be good”indicated.
One of the signings of the revs who will meet again with the Los Angeles team is the Ghanaian Letif Blessingwho already achieved his first assist this season after Date 2 and is now ready to face his former teammates, made it known Sandapart he shared that the Argentine Gustavo Bou could reappear this weekend.
“Blessing brings great energy. He’s a really competitive guy. He gives us that kind of quickness that I think we’ve been lacking in midfield, so he’s been a great addition to our team. Bou has looked good in training. He is healthy. He worked very hard in Argentina in the off-season and it really shows, so we’re encouraged by what we’ve seen and look forward to seeing how he performs on the field on Sunday.”added the helmsman.
Goalie: dorde petrovic
Defenses: Dave Romney, Henry Kessier, Brandon Bye, DeJuan Jones
Midfielders: Matt Polster, Noel Buck, Latif Blessing
Forwards: Carles Gil, Dylan Borrero, Bobby Wood,
Banking: Christian Makoun, Justin Rennicks, Emmanuel Boateng, Giacomo Vrioni, Omar González, Damian Rivera, Earl Edwards, Jozy Altidore, Esmir Bajraktarevic.
LAFC continues with his confidence intact after obtaining the title and his bulky visit victory in concachampions. Now, with a new home game, everything seems to end in a new victory. However, the New England Revolution He comes from also scoring three goals, so goals can be expected from both sides.
Pick: LAFC 3-1 NE Revolution
