LAFC vs New England Revolution: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

Carlos Vela and LAFC will have a tough test against New England https://t.co/RoVbELWhtH #Soccer – XEU Sports (@xeudeportesmx) March 10, 2023

🇲🇽 Carlos Vela has already premiered in the MLS season! ⚽️ Penalty goal for LAFC’s 2-0 against Portland Timbers *Chiellini made the Angels’ first touchdown pic.twitter.com/BFn1dpZkWn — Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) March 4, 2023

💪 COLOMBIAN GOAL AND WIN ✅ New England Revolution won again on date 2 of the MLS: It was 3-0 against Houston Dynamo ⚽ Dylan Borrero (🇨🇴), Wood and Bye 🌎 They also added minutes: Makoun, Quiñones, Caicedo, Ferreira and Iván Franco pic.twitter.com/WVm61aGKZi – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) March 5, 2023

“We believe that if we play the same way and treat the game with the same respect we can win again. I don’t have a crystal ball to tell you what the score is, but we like our chances now of going to the next round. The danger was always there to try to rotate too much and you think you are already ahead or one more round. That will not happen to us. As you correctly mentioned, we are at the beginning of our season and our starters still need valuable minutes and fitness. So let’s introduce a similar team. It may not be exactly the same team, but it will definitely be similar.”declared the helmsman.

“I have always had a lot of respect for football here in this country, especially with the national team. Watching Alajuelense play in the league and the coach’s ideas, I enjoyed preparing for this match. I think it’s a very good team, a well-run team. I think our pace is a bit faster and our intensity, which allowed us to win the game.”ended.

“A lot of the pieces look good, but I warn you, we’re only two games in and I think Sunday’s test against LAFC is going to be a really interesting game. It will tell us where we really are. It will be good”indicated.

One of the signings of the revs who will meet again with the Los Angeles team is the Ghanaian Letif Blessingwho already achieved his first assist this season after Date 2 and is now ready to face his former teammates, made it known Sandapart he shared that the Argentine Gustavo Bou could reappear this weekend.

“Blessing brings great energy. He’s a really competitive guy. He gives us that kind of quickness that I think we’ve been lacking in midfield, so he’s been a great addition to our team. Bou has looked good in training. He is healthy. He worked very hard in Argentina in the off-season and it really shows, so we’re encouraged by what we’ve seen and look forward to seeing how he performs on the field on Sunday.”added the helmsman.

Pick: LAFC 3-1 NE Revolution