Inter Miami continues to make soccer history in the United States thanks to its great figure Lionel Andrés Messi, world champion with the Argentine team that recently qualified for the US Open Cup final after beating Cincinnati on penalties. Now, he must prepare to play the grand final on September 27 against Houston Dynamo, but before that the Major League Soccer, where it comes from drawing 0-0 against Nashville. We review the previous one against his next rival, Los Angeles FC.
In which stadium is LAFC-Inter Miami played?
Date: Sunday, September 3
Location: Los Angeles, USA
Stadium: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles)
Hours: 11:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay, 10:00 p.m. in the US, Bolivia, and Venezuela, and 9:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: To be confirmed
How can you watch LAFC-Inter Miami?
The game can be seen on AppleTV, so to acquire it, you will have to pay the corresponding subscription.
What is the latest LAFC news?
Los Angeles FC comes from losing 2 to 1 against Charlotte: of the last five games, they have won three and lost two. He is second in the Western Conference.
What is the latest news from Inter Miami?
The team led by Lionel Andrés Messi will play their third match since the best in the world landed at Inter Miami: so far they have a win (against NY Red Bull) and a draw (against Nashville).
possible formations
LAFC: McCarthy, Hollingshead, Palencia, Maldonado, Palacios, Sanchez, Duenas, Cifuentes, Vela, Bogusz, Bouanga
Inter Miami: Callender, Yedlin, Aviles, Miller, Alba, Arroyo, Busquets, Gomez, Messi, Martinez, Taylor or Farías.
Forecast
Inter Miami will take the lead thanks to Facundo Farías (Messi’s assist), but LAFC will equalize shortly before the end.
#LAFC #Inter #Miami #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #MLS #forecast
Leave a Reply