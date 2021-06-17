The MLS returns to activity after 15 days of absence due to the international break and one of the most striking commitments is that of Los Angeles FC vs Houston Dynamo, as the Los Angeles team seeks to resurface from its irregular start before the good start of the Texan team.
Three points separate the two institutions within the western conference of Major League Soccer, so the duel will be of vital importance in the search for qualification for the playoffs at the end of the season.
Then we leave you everything so that you do not miss the meeting, the schedule, where to watch the live broadcast on television in Mexico and the United States, online streaming, lineups and forecast.
Los Angeles FC they will receive Houston Dynamo in his house, the Banc of California Stadium, this Saturday 19 June at 8:00 p.m. in local time and 10:00 p.m. in Mexico City time.
Mexico: ESPN 3, ESPN Play
USA: TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision Now
Canada: DAZN
The official online streaming for Mexico can be enjoyed through ESPN Play, as long as you have an account registered through pay TV. Otherwise, Pirlo TV remains as an alternative.
Possible lineup of Los Angeles FC to host Houston:
Pablo Sisniega;
Tristan Blackmon, Jesús Murillo, Eddie Segura, Diego Palacios;
José Cifuentes, Eduard Atuesta, Mark-Anthony Kaye;
Carlos Vela, Corey Baird, Diego Rossi
Possible Houston Dynamo lineup to visit LAFC:
Marko Marić;
Zarek Valentin, Ryan Parker, Boniek Garcia, Adam Lundqvist;
Matías Vera, Derrick Jones, Joe Corona;
Memo Rodriguez, Maximiliano Urruti, Fafà Picault
The story is not at all flattering for Houston Dynamo against Los Angeles FCWell, although the Angelina franchise is new, it did not sit well for the Texan team, since in eight games played between MLS and the US Open Cup, four are counted as draws and the other four in favor of LAFC.
There has never been a 0-0 in the history and the scoring average is higher than four, so a goal match is predicted, inclined to the locals and with a clear tendency to win to Los Angeles FC, because the current moment is even between the two.
Pick: LAFC 3-1 Houston Dynamo
