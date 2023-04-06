5⃣ Matches

3⃣ Clean sheets This season, @FLEXpowerna will be donating one hundred dollars to @HabitatLA for each save made by an #LAFC goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/zPMdSbxWn1 — LAFC (@LAFC) April 4, 2023

Recover and prepare for April 8. pic.twitter.com/i37roqyJiN — Austin FC (@AustinFC) March 26, 2023

“I try to be decisive in each game, to score or score. It’s really open here. The teams play without pressure since there is no relegation. So they open up more and more. The further the match progresses, the more spaces it creates. I try to rush”indicated the striker.

So far, the African has accumulated six goals and one assist in seven games played both in the concachampions as in the 2023 season, for such reasons, the Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini Do you think you have a good chance of becoming the MVP of this campaign.

Denis Bouanga was named the LAFC Player of the Month for March. 6 goals for the Gabonese in the first month of the season. 🇬🇦🔝 pic.twitter.com/wxm4pihXmo — LAFC Uruguay 🇺🇾🏆 (@lafcuy) April 1, 2023

“There is probably a great similarity in the level between the two leagues. I think the difference is the style of play. In Scotland, it’s obviously less of a tactical battle. Sometimes the ball is more in the air and there are bigger players and you have to compete in aerial duels, a lot more bigger challenges. It’s faster and you probably have less time on the ball, whereas in MLS there are a lot of players from South America who love the ball at their feet, love the ball on the pitch and want to make a lot of passes.”shared.

“Maybe because I have experience as a winger, I have a bit more peace of mind in front of goal, I would like to think, but who knows. Hopefully it will continue, but as I have told the fans and the media, don’t expect me to.”he added.

The Brit sees himself as a late developer and feels he is hitting his stride as a player physically and positionally compared to his younger years.

Pick: LAFC 3-1 Austin FC