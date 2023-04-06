This Saturday April 8th, Los Angeles FCfrom the Mexican Carlos candlereceives the austin fc in it BMO Stadiumfor Matchday 7 of the 2023 season of Major League Soccer, in a direct duel of the western conference.
LAFC comes from having tied without annotations against Colorado Rapids in it Dick’s Sporting Goods Parkwith which, it remains in third place in the western conference with eleven units.
Precisely the last duel of the oaks it was also against Rapids in it Q2 Stadium, since they rested the previous week, equalizing 1-1. the Irish Jon Gallagher the board was opened by the locals, but the French Kevin Cabral sealed the tie, leaving the austin fc in the seventh place of the western conference with seven points.
Date: Saturday, April 8
Location: Los Angeles California
Stadium: BMO Stadium
Schedule: 6:30 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 4:30 p.m. (Southern US time) and 7:30 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to define
Channel: Apple TV, FOX, TSN5
Online streaming: MLS Pass on Apple TV and tsn.ca
LAFC: 3 wins
Austin: 2 wins
TIES: 0 ties
LAFC: EGEGG
Austin: EPGGP
Gabonese Denis Bouanga talked with RMC Sports about the difference between the league 1 of France and the MLSwith the latter being not as decisive as the French competition.
“I try to be decisive in each game, to score or score. It’s really open here. The teams play without pressure since there is no relegation. So they open up more and more. The further the match progresses, the more spaces it creates. I try to rush”indicated the striker.
So far, the African has accumulated six goals and one assist in seven games played both in the concachampions as in the 2023 season, for such reasons, the Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini Do you think you have a good chance of becoming the MVP of this campaign.
Goalie: John McCarthy
Defenses: Giorgio Chiellini, Aaron Long, Diego Palacios, Ryan Hollingshead
Midfielders: Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta, Timothy Tillman
Forwards: Carlos Vela, Kwadwo Opoku, Denis Bouanga
Banking: Jesús Murillo, José Cifuentes, Stipe Biuk, Erik Dueñas, Eldin Jakupovic, Sergi Palencia, Nathan Ordaz, Denil Maldonado.
Similarly, the British Jon Gallagher He talked about the difference between Irish and American soccer, and he also talked about his transformation to a left back.
“There is probably a great similarity in the level between the two leagues. I think the difference is the style of play. In Scotland, it’s obviously less of a tactical battle. Sometimes the ball is more in the air and there are bigger players and you have to compete in aerial duels, a lot more bigger challenges. It’s faster and you probably have less time on the ball, whereas in MLS there are a lot of players from South America who love the ball at their feet, love the ball on the pitch and want to make a lot of passes.”shared.
“Maybe because I have experience as a winger, I have a bit more peace of mind in front of goal, I would like to think, but who knows. Hopefully it will continue, but as I have told the fans and the media, don’t expect me to.”he added.
The Brit sees himself as a late developer and feels he is hitting his stride as a player physically and positionally compared to his younger years.
Goalie: brad stuver
Defenses: Zan Kolmanic, Nick Lima, Alexander Ring
Midfielders: Jhohan Valencia, Jon Gallagher, Daniel Pereira, Ethan Finlay
Forwards: Sebastián Driussi, Emiliano Rigoni, Gyasi Zardes
Banking: Rodney Redes, Sofiane Djeffal, Adam Lundqvist, Will Bruin, Diego Fagundez, Matt Bersano, Hector Jimenez, Maximiliano Urruti.
Despite seeing activity during the week for the concachampions, LAFC he might be able to score several chances. He Austin It will be very difficult for them to score, but it is not ruled out that they can surprise, however, it will not be enough to beat a Los Angeles team that has its entire squad.
Pick: LAFC 3-1 Austin FC
