The years are not passing in vain and in the case of Antoine Griezmann, his performance is beginning to decline. Although the Frenchman’s numbers with Atlético de Madrid last season were good, perhaps the best in the squad, at the Euro, the player was a nightmare for his national team, the former Barcelona player was unable to make an appearance with a single goal and in the end he even finished the tournament as a substitute. That being the case, Griezmann finished the year without a single title and now, his time in Europe could come to an end.
According to L’Equipe, Griezmann’s entourage has received an inquiry from MLS, it is LAFC the club that has contacted Antoine and has made it clear that they are open to paying for his signing this summer, in which case, the source reports that the United States club is open to paying without looking back the 10 million euro buyout clause that the Frenchman has with Atlético de Madrid, while the striker has been offered the second best salary in the league, without detailing figures, only below what Messi receives.
The offer is already on Griezmann’s table and it is sure to be tempting, not only for the financial reasons, in the squad there are good friends of the striker such as Giroud and Lloris, in addition, one of his best friends in the sport such as Carlos Vela, is the greatest legend in the history of LAFC, to which we must add finally, Antoine’s words where he affirms that his wish is to live in the United States, his favorite country in the world.
#LAFC #attack #Griezmanns #signing
Leave a Reply