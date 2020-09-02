The objective is to determine the origin of the pollution. Lafarge claims to be a victim and intends to file a complaint in turn.

The administrative authorities have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the pollution of the Seine near a Lafarge concrete plant in Paris, said the police headquarters on Wednesday September 2 in a press release. A visit to the inspection of installations classified for the protection of the environment took place on Tuesday, specifies the prefecture, which adds that, for the time being, this pollution has not had “no impact” on water for human consumption.

These administrative investigations come as a judicial investigation is already open against the public works company Lafarge, suspected of dumping wastewater containing cement and plastic into the Seine in Paris. This is an investigation for “discharge of harmful substances by legal person”, “throw or abandonment by legal person of harmful substances” and “use of phytosanitary products without respecting the conditions of use”.

This investigation follows a report from the French Biodiversity Office on August 27, which had been called by the interdepartmental federation of fishing and protection of the aquatic environment. The latter shot a video sent to justice, and speaks of a mixture of concrete and plastic fibers which is poured directly into the Seine, at a Lafarge concrete manufacturing plant in the Bercy district in Paris. This spill is done “through a hole which is on the tanks of the basin”, specifies to franceinfo Jacques Lemoine, development agent within this federation. The latter evokes a “pouring concrete with synthetic macrofibers, which are plastic fibers that have a utility in concrete for certain constructions. We have seen a large, very thick layer, I can tell you that it has been a number of years since it lasts”, he accuses. “Plastic macrofibers will be taken for food” by fish, he laments.

For its part, Lafarge claims to be the victim of malice. According to the public works group, a plate was unscrewed this summer in the last settling tank for truck wash water. He intends to file a complaint.