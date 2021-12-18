Since the remote working is becoming a long-term strategy, and distributed teams increasingly need efficient ways to collaborate, LG has made the new one LAEC business series.

It was precisely the need to satisfy this need that LG Electronics (LG) made available to the business market innovative solutions able to facilitate remote collaboration.

The new 136 “LED large screen of the LAEC series has been specifically designed for use in meeting rooms, videoconferences, reception / halls and auditoriums, the most popular places in the workplace, and stands out from its competitors for its ease of installation, high image quality and sharing capabilities.

What makes the new LAEC series big screen unique

Equipped with a 1920 × 1080 Full HD resolution, with 1.5mm pixel pitch it’s a 500nit brightness, the LAEC 136 ”meets the modern needs of medium and large conference rooms. The LAEC series is an All-in-one solution, with integrated controller.

The installation process is extremely simple: it is sufficient, in fact, to fix the two portions of the screen to the wall (or on the practical optional motorized trolley), join them together, apply the individual LED tiles and, finally, connect the power socket. After installing it, simply turn on the screen and manage it with a remote control, just like you do with your home TV.

Simplified installation of these innovative displays saves time by allowing users to manage the LED screen with ease. LG’s 136 ″ All-in-One LED Screen, as well as being simple to install, also offers a easy maintenance: in the event of problems related to individual LED tiles, a power supply or a driver, it is possible to intervene from the front without having to move the LED screen from the wall.

It will be sufficient to remove the LED tile using the magnetic JIG (included) and replace the faulty component with the one supplied in the accessories and spare parts kit.

The LAEC series also allows you to take advantage of LG One: Quick Share for wireless screen sharing. This solution, in fact, allows users to easily share the laptop screen with the display. Once connected, you can share your PC screen by simply pressing the button on the USB One: Quick Share device.

Screen sharing can take place on 4 displays at the same time and control of settings such as volume, image mode and screen brightness can be easily managed without the need for a remote control.

This innovative display also allows you to save energy Since, when the display is not used for a certain period of time, the screen turns off and the main parts of the circuit inside the LED screen go into standby mode.

In addition, the product is offered with a dedicated flight case which includes all the components necessary for installation, including the wall-mount. A motorized stand (adjustable in height) is also available separately, which allows you to position the LED screen according to your needs.

