The night of the Emmy 2021 took place this last Sunday, September 19. The grand gala awarded various productions and actors in their different categories. However, one of the most important sections of the ceremony, which kept everyone on the edge of their seats, was when the award for best miniseries of the year was announced, an award that took home Gambit de dama.

Best Miniseries at the 2021 Emmy Awards: Lady’s Gambit. Photo: TNT

The hit Netflix title stars Anya Taylor-Joy, and even though she failed to win the gold trophy for best actress in a miniseries, there is no doubt that her performance has become a fan favorite. . But, to all this, what does the chess move that gives the production its name consist of?

The queen gambit is an opening strategy for the white pieces to try to occupy the center of the board. That is, White offers a temporary sacrifice of a pawn to tempt Black’s pieces to give up the center.

Queen’s Gambit faithfully reproduces plays from real competitions. Photo: Netflix

In algebraic notation, as explained by Men’s Health magazine, the move is: White moves his pawn to D4. Black moves his opposite pawn to D5. White then moves another pawn to C4, next to his first pawn and diagonally to Black’s pawn.

After those moves, White’s second pawn (on C4) is now open to be captured by Black’s pawn (on D5). Black can then accept or reject the gambit. This then translates into a series of displacements, which seek to continue the offensive between both parties.

You are probably wondering if Netflix he managed to execute the plays faithfully, and the answer is yes. As The New York Times comments, the games were not only portrayed realistically, but are actually based on real skills. For example, the aforementioned media explains, the game in which Beth defeats Harry for the Kentucky state title was an emulation of the dispute that took place in Riga, Latvia, in 1955.

Lady’s Gambit on Netflix – official synopsis

Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers her amazing talent for chess, while also developing an addiction to state-provided tranquilizers as a sedative for children. . Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast as she is determined to conquer the traditional boundaries set in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

Emmy 2021, latest news:

Recommended video: