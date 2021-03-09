Lady’s Gambit, the Netflix miniseries starring Anya Taylor-Joy, prevails as a streaming phenomenon. After achieving success on the platform, he is now getting ready to perform in the theater as a musical.

Level Forward, a Broadway theater production company, has just acquired the theatrical rights to Walter Tevis’ novel published in 1983, on which the popular seven-episode audiovisual production was based.

“It is a privilege for Level Forward to lead the task of leading Lady’s gambit to the stage through the beloved and enduring craft of musical theater, “said CEO Adrienne Becker and producer Julia Dunetz. “History is a siren song among our contemporary struggles for gender and race equality. We are excited to move the project forward, ”they stated.

At the moment, the one in charge of having ridden Oklahoma before! and Slave play has not announced any creative talent responsible for the development of the musical or a possible cast .

The fiction tells the story of Beth Harmon, an orphan with a knack for chess. The novel follows her journey from Kentucky to Paris to Moscow, as she confronts her addictions and macho prejudices.

The product made by Netflix has seen good results in the awards season. She won best miniseries and best actress in a miniseries for Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards. In addition, she repeated the same awards at the 2021 Golden Globes gala.

Level Forward is a theater company founded in 2018, whose mission is to establish equal opportunities in the entertainment industry. Its members include Abigail Disney, co-founder; and Broadway producer Eva Price.