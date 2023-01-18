Like every month, Disney Plus has announced the premieres that arrive on its platform in January, including lThe fifth season of “Miraculous”the popular French series that shows us ladybug Already cat Not to go in their dangerous confrontations against Hawk Moth. After the end of its fourth installment, fans are waiting for Marinette to find a way to recover the Miraculous box before the villain does and unleashes chaos in Paris.

If you don’t want to miss out on the explosive new episodes, here’s a complete guide on when and how to watch the brand new episodes launch.

Where can I watch “Miraculous” season 5?

Season 5 of “Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug and Cat Noir” will have its exclusive premiere on Disney Plus. It should be noted that the chapters that will arrive correspond to the first part of this new installment, which consists of episodes 1 to 6.

When is “Miraculous Ladybug 5” released?

The first part of season 5 of “Miraculous” will arrive on Disney Plus this Wednesday, January 18.

“Ladybug” season 5 will arrive on Disney Plus on January 18. Photo: Zag Entertainment

What will happen in season 5 of “Miraculous”?

Ladybug has lost the Miraculous Box along with the kwamis. In fact, Marinette herself and Cat Noir do not have their own kwamis, so the evil Show Moth is closer to victory and use the miraculous on the akumatized and create a league of supervillains.

How to watch Disney Plus?

To see Disney Plus, you just have to subscribe to the service through its website or its mobile application (available for iOS and Android). Prices start at s/ 27.90 per month. You can see the complete price list in the following link.