Mina Bonino partner of the footballer Fede Valverde commented and analyzed the defeat of real Madrid against the Manchester City .”Is it shit? Yes. We were hoping for it? We dream about it every year. It’s right? All right. We have to accept it and move on.”, summarized the journalist on Twitter. The Real player’s partner has no doubts about the superiority of Pep Guardiola’s team: “City’s game was crazy. There is little to reproach the Madrid players. It’s football and, as such, the team that was far superior won.”

“I don’t think there is a culprit, there are generational changes in all clubs, ups and downs. City have invested a lot and this shows. Madrid did better with Chelsea or Liverpool because they play on an equal footing. They press, they attack . Pep’s game cancels you out and displaces you. And I think that’s what made the team very angry.”Mina pointed out about the game system of Guardhouse. “The City club is well managed. You can invest millions in the best players and not go beyond the round of 16, but if there is a game plan and players who interpret it well, they can completely nullify the rival. Mentally and physically. Their game consumes you a lot.”