Giulia Pastore he lived these days of celebration for the championship Milan together with a great Rossoneri protagonist, her boyfriend Sandro Tonali. The student shared a tender post on social media, which traces even the most negative moments of the player. Moments that now seem very distant: “On May 22nd one of your biggest dreams came true. Who would have thought it, you arrived at Milan scared, hesitant people did not want to believe in you. After a splendid job done by your team and thanks to yours sacrifices, today you are here celebrating with YOUR team. It is useless to tell you how proud I am of the path you have done so far and I am here to tell you that I have never stopped believing in you because I have always known that you are a champion . They are stale days full of adrenaline, tears and immense happiness! As I said the other day, it’s the fault of fairy tales and our fairy tale is one of the most beautiful ever. I love you “.