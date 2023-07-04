Lady Tonali, Giulia Pastore selfie in the mirror… first ‘social’ goal against Newcastle

The moment of farewell to Milan to move to Newcastle officially arrived on Monday 3 July: Sandro Tonali lands in the Premier League where he will be a star in the ambitious midfield of the very rich Magpies led by the Arab fund Pif (who dream of the title and assault on the Champions League).

Meanwhile, the beautiful and historic girlfriend of the now former Rossoneri champion (they have been together since 2019) just in the last few hours she has published a splendid selfie in the mirror with a breathtaking bikini on social networks. It could be defined as the… ‘first goal’ by Giulia Pastore at Newcastle.

“Always by your side”, it was the sweet message of love that the 21-year-old influencer and model had written on social media last week, posting a photo of Sandro Tonali with the Under 21 national team shirt in the hours in which the transition from Milan to the Premier League club was being perfected of the midfielder from Brescia.

See also After Federer it's up to Nadal: Rafa is the most loved player by the fans Giulia Pastore, lady Tonali’s selfie in the mirror (Instagram juliette_pastore)



Tonali at Newcastle, Leao: “I didn’t expect him to leave, I saw Gattuso’s heir in him”

Rafa Leao spoke about the transfer of Sandro Tonali from Milan to Newcastle in a video on Youtube. “He’s an important player for us, I didn’t expect him to leave. He made the difference in midfield, I saw him as Gattuso’s heir because he’s been a Milan fan since he was a child, he was someone I would see at Milan for many years. We have a good relationship, I wish him good luck for the U21 Euro (the video was recorded a few days ago, ed) and much success in his new adventure”.

Tonali, the moving farewell letter to Milan: “With the hope that it will be a goodbye”

“Today I find myself here with a mix of emotions in my heart. As you know, I have decided to embark on a new adventure and a new challenge – writes Sandro Tonali greeting his Milan – I begin by thanking the club that welcomed me and gave me the opportunity to be part of this extraordinary club, which is and will always remain my home for me. I thank those who made sure that I wore the colors of my favorite team and those who managed the situation with availability and sharing in the last few weeks. I’ve learned a lot in these three years and I’ve found a football family among clubs, teammates and technical staff, who have supported and guided me along my path. It is thanks to you that I have been able to improve as a footballer and as a man. I understand that this farewell can arouse mixed emotions and it’s normal that there are when you leave a big piece of your heart, but it’s important to remember that in football, as in life, changes are sometimes a reason for growth for everyone. Now I want to thank my people: you who, like me, carry the Rossoneri colors in your heart. I will never forget the choirs of the South, the 19th Scudetto, all the wonderful moments shared together and the love for our Milan. I wish you all, club and fans, the best for the future and I’m sure you will still do great things together. A warm hug, with the hope that it is not a goodbye, but a goodbye. Go Milan. Sandro.

