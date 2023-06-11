The girl known as #LadyTepito offered a public apology through his tiktok account to the family of Lesly who was demonstrating to demand justice for her femicide at the capital’s Justice Prosecutor’s Office, which was made viral for the way he treated the people in the demonstration.

The viralization of the video in Daniela’s social media It caused a revelation due to the way in which he treated the relatives, emphasizing what he worked in the place and due to his way of speaking as well as the way of speaking.

“As if they were going to revive her with that,” she commented when addressing the relatives, causing outrage to the relatives for which they began to record her and raising a social complaint in the way in which she treated them, being little empathetic.

Social media dubbed her “Lady Tepito” with comments of indignation for her way of acting and speaking as a public official, for which she decided to make an apology on her own account to make her point of view known.

They identified her on social networks for being the niece of the owner of “Micheladas Lupillo” which caused the franchise to send a message to disassociate themselves that they do not know the person, nor actions that she could carry out, comments that caused more joke than anything else.