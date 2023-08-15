Soumahoro case, investigated the photographer who published the hot photos of Liliane

Back to talking about Soumahoro case what he saw as a negative protagonist the deputy elected with Italian Left and Greens and then after the family storm that overwhelmed him passed into the mixed group. The story is the well-known one of cooperatives managed by mother in law of the deputy and by wife of Soumahoro end up in the middle of an investigation and which also caused a political storm. The novelty – we read in Repubblica – is a new investigation, one revenge especially for the wife Of Soumahoro. An investigation by the Rome prosecutor’s office sees this time Liliane Murekatete in the role of victim and not of accused. A few weeks ago, in early July, it was indeed entered in the register of suspects of Piazzale Clodio Elio Leonardo Carchids.

The charge is “illicit disclosure of sensitive data“. Because Carchidi published on his professional blog some shots of the completely naked woman. Murekatete explained how the disclosure of such images has “psychologically devastated“, especially after they have been shared on several sites, social networks and even in newspapers of national circulation.

Read also: Massimo Segre and farewell to Cristina Seymandi: “Public speech to protect me”

Read also: Murgia: “Now I can go doctor”. The last phone call and the pact with the doctor

Subscribe to the newsletter

