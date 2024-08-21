Lady Soumahoro remains under house arrest. For the prosecutors “she had a central and not marginal role in the coop”

New chapter in the legal case related to the family cooperative of the mixed group MP (formerly Avs) Aboubakar Soumahoro. Liliane Murekatetehis wife, will remain under house arrest. Lady Soumahoro’s request was rejected by the judges with this motivation: “She stole 1 million – say the prosecutors and Il Corriere della Sera reports – and she had a central and not marginal role in the cooperative“. Murekatete had ended up under house arrest in end of October 2023 together with his mother, Marie Terese Mukamitsindo. The Karibù money, intended for the reception of asylum seekers, had taken, according to the prosecutors of Latina, the most disparate routes. All incongruous with the corporate name of the cooperative, according to the prosecutors. All linked to needs (or even whims) of the woman.

There Finance – continues Il Corriere – had reconstructed a series of distractions such as three bank transfers from 3,980 euros to pay for the education of the grandchildren plus one hundred and fifteen cash withdrawals made in 2018 for a total of 25 thousand euros. Finally there were the disbursements for online gaming platforms. A total for the judges of approximately “1 million euros”. The confirmation comes from the Court of Cassation, whose reasons Strengthen the case in the fraud trial in public supplies, fraudulent bankruptcy and self-laundering against Lady Soumahoro and her mother. Murekatete, according to the prosecution, he also allegedly transferred significant sums abroad of money. The appeal of the deputy’s wife was therefore rejected, and the reasons with which the judges denied Soumahoro’s wife her freedom will also play a role in the trial (in which, in addition to the unions, the Ministry of the Interior as civil party).