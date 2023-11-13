“I want to explain who I really am and why I have done certain things throughout my life and I feel like this is the right time to do it.”Coleen Rooney told HELLO!. “I haven’t changed, I’m still the same person. I wanted to publish my book together with my Disney+ documentary [Coleen Rooney: la vera storia di Wagatha Christie] and then draw a dividing line. After that, if people ask me something, I can just say ‘watch the documentary or read the book’. I’m the one who sets the record straight and speaks my truth. And then I’ll move on. I wanted to address these topics because they have been a part of my life,” she says simply. “I wanted to share again why we are still together. I feel like over the years people have said, ‘Oh, why is it still there, I would have left.’ So I want to tell my version of what happened and how I felt at the time. I wanted to explain why I take my time and don’t rush into things, because a lot of people might just call it quits, but if the love is still there, then why not work on it and see if you can get past it? When certain things happened, there was never a moment where I just said, ‘Okay, that’s fine.’ It’s been a long process to get to where we are. And this is also what I wanted to explain: you can work on things, you can overcome them and you can still be happy. It can be a long process and can be difficult, but it can still be done. We’re in a happier place and have moved on.”he admitted about his marital problems,” explained Coleen who, when she wrote the book, offered her husband the chance to read the parts about him. But he refused because, she says, “he trusts me, of what I say and the value I give to our relationship.” When he read the finished version, he appreciated it. “There were some parts where we laughed, even though some things were harder to read. But we dealt with it and now we’re in a happier place and have moved on.”