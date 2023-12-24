Lady MotoGp, hot wishes in a sexy “Mother Christmas” version. The photos

Eva Padlock she didn't, she forgot to wish her fans a Christmas greeting.

The former MotoGP umbrella she dressed in skimpy clothes Santa Claus (and long black boots…), sorry Mother Christmasand expressed his best wishes for happy holidays to the fans of the world championship.

Posts with photos and social videos much appreciated by Eva's 2.1 million followers who reciprocated the gift of the Spanish model (born in the Czech Republic) with millions of likes, hearts and love phrases.

Subscribe to the newsletter

