There are those who say that for Chiara Rizzo it is enough to cross even the traffic police to go into fibrillation.

After 10 years of trials who remembers Lady Matacena? The cover photos of the beautiful wife of the former Forza Italia parliamentarian Amedeo Matacena, convicted of external competition in a mafia association and a fugitive in Dubai, went around the world at the time.

Photos too of the arrest in Fiumicino in 2014, escorted by two DIA agents, after being taken over by the French gendarmerie in Nice, appeared important due to gravity. Arrested as part of the “Breakfast” operation, the woman served 6 months in pre-trial detention (4 months in real prison).

Today, 10 years later, what was described at the time as Lady Champagne, as she was nicknamed in Montecarlo for her presence at the most exclusive parties, it turns out that she is out of the process. The lawyer Bonaventura Candido who assists you will initiate the procedures for the unjust detention. But how is that possible after all that hype?

The Attorney General has renounced all appeals and the hypothesis of accusation of mafia aggravating circumstance has been dropped. Chiara Rizzo in turn will not present an appeal for the sentence suffered in the first instance, for procured non-compliance with the sentence (one year of imprisonment with suspended sentence). A minimal and marginal sentence for having supported the plan to flee abroad of her then husband, who recently died at the age of 59. Then the two ended the marriage.

Lawyer you said: ‘Chiara Rizzo should not have crossed the threshold of prison’. You explain better why… we still have the images of the Fiumicino arrest in our eyes …

“Because having had at the end of this whole story a one-year sentence, suspended sentence…”

“Exactly, but he did 6 months in prison”

“Let me explain: the hypotheses of crime ascribed to the lady were that of fictitious interposition and of having fictitiously registered all of her husband’s assets in order to avoid seizures… and these were two charges. The third was the procured non-compliance, that is, having plotted with others to get her husband to go first to Lebanon and then elsewhere, etc., etc., all this with the aggravating circumstance of the mafia”.

“At the end of this trial which lasted 120 hearings, a request was made for a sentence of 11 years and 6 months in prison, considering all these accusations to be well founded. But at the end of the trial the lady was acquitted by the judges for the fictitious interposition, she was excluded from the mafia aggravating circumstance and was sentenced only to one year in prison for the procured non-compliance with the sentence but not for all the disputed conduct . She is convicted because it was inferred through a telephone interception that she had, through a person, sent between 5,000 and 10,000 euros in cash to her husband in Dubai to make him ‘live’ “

“If a Prosecutor gives up there will be a reason, right? A prosecutor who thinks that the ‘Ndrangheta is behind it will not give up the appeal against the lady, it is a sensational and important decision”.

And how long was the lady in prison?

“Four years in prison and two under house arrest, then six months of precautionary measures. At the end of what we saw in prison he shouldn’t have gone in because he was at most responsible for a procured non-compliance with the sentence, not aggravated. For this I will take action to obtain compensation for damages for unjust detention”

