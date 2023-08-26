The reaction of the ex Atalanta’s wife to yet another move

Ruslan Malinovskyi he is a new Genoa player. For the former Atalanta midfielder, a new revival in Serie A is expected. After the season with the Marseille shirt, the player returns to Italy. And with him the whole family, which is grappling with yet another move. The wife shared a photo of all the boxes ready to be moved to the new house. And she told her followers how her daughter Olivia took it.

Wag life

“In September I was supposed to go to a school to learn French. Olivia was already enrolled in a local school. She already tells me that we live in France… When she heard that dad is no longer waiting for us in France and that he is already in Italy and that we have another new home … the fact that we will return to Italy has created confusion for her. But as always she is happy. An incredible and interesting life”commented his wife Roksana on social media.