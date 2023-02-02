Agustina Gandolfo, lady Lautaro Martinez overcomes the “death circuit”

The workouts of Agustina Gandolfo they are a cult on social media for his followers and fans.

There partner of Lautaro Martinez (who sharpens his weapons in view of the Inter-Milan derby on Sunday 5 February, Super Cup rematch after the Nerazzurri 3-0 with col Bull in goal together with Marco’s And Dezko) always shows itself in a breathtaking physical shape, the result of hard daily work in the gym.

Agustina Gandolfo, lady Lautaro Martinez what a show her exercises. Video





The last posted session is named “Superset of Death” (“The Circuit of Death”): the beautiful Agustina Gandolfo post the video in the stories on Ig and the fans can’t help but applaud!



