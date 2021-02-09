Lady Guillen surprised to return to television this Tuesday, February 9. After the unexpected end of her program I have something to tell you, the host came as a guest to the magazine En boca de todos and was very excited to step on the facilities of America Television, channel in which he worked for several years.

“(It has been) four years since I came to this channel, where I have beautiful memories, a lot of thanks. In some moments of my life they were with me there, pending, and, really, I am excited, I feel happy, very happy, “he said.

Likewise, Lady Guillén recalled, with great enthusiasm, her stage as a dancer, during which she had the opportunity to travel to different parts of the world bringing her talent. “Beautiful moments that I have in my heart, I feel proud, I have always said it, it was a beautiful stage in my life to become a dancer, I visited many places worldwide, I met good friends, until now I continue to dance at home. My daughter has inherited (her talent for dancing) ”, added the former host of I have something to tell you.

Latina cancels I have something to tell you

In the middle of last January, Lady Guillen announced that Latina confirmed that her program I have something to tell you would not continue to air.

“On Friday, January 8, the last program of I have something to tell you was broadcast, due to internal decisions, the company decided not to renew a following season, informing us that we were no longer within its plans in 2021, thus concluding the final season , fulfilling our contract until the last day, “he said in a statement via Instagram.

