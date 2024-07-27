Es war Illusionskunst par excellence. So perfekt, dass sie vielleicht gar nicht wahr war. Denn nach Informationen der Deutschen Presseagentur sang Lady Gaga nicht live. Als die Show-Einlage übertragen wurde, war die Bühne auf der Seine-Insel demnach verwaist. Der „Live Act“ war offenbar vorher aufgezeichnet worden und wurde dann über die großen Leinwände in der Stadt ausgestrahlt. Was für eine Show! Im Licht der olympischen Eröffnungszeremonie, die von der großen Bootsparade über den Dauerregen bis zum Auftritt von Céline Dion ein einziges Spektakel bot, war die Aufzeichnung des Auftritts ein so nebensächliches wie bezeichnendes Detail. Denn die Popkultur lebt von der perfekten Illusion – die man sich nicht durch Regenflecken auf dem Kleid, schiefe Töne oder strauchelnde Tänzer zerstören lassen möchte.

Eine Sängerin für die großen Momente

Lady Gaga entschädigte für alles, schon durch die Auswahl des Lieds, das die besten Traditionen des Cabarets aufleben ließ. Zizi Jeanmaire, die „Mon Truc en Plumes“ (etwa: „Mein Federzeug“) ursprünglich sang, war eine der bekanntesten französischen Sängerinnen und Tänzerinnen, eine Ikone des Showgewerbes. Ihr Lied wurde 1961 von ihrem Partner Roland Petit konzipiert, dem Choreographen, für den Christian Dior Ballettkostüme entworfen hatte.

She wanted “nothing more than to create a performance that warms the heart of France, celebrates French art and music and reminds everyone of one of the most magical cities in the world on such a significant occasion,” wrote the 38-year-old on X. She succeeded simply by calling up so many quintessentially French names. One X user commented on her comprehensive exhibition of works of art, saying that Lady Gaga appears to be competing in every discipline at these Olympic Games.

According to a statement on Saturday, the House of Dior wanted to use the show to celebrate “the wonderful dialogue between art and haute couture” that the brand has been celebrating since its founding in 1946. With the Lady Gaga dress, the PR lyric became reality. The black silk bustier dress prepared the entrance for the many pink feather pom-poms. Her gentle American accent, her tightly tied back blonde hair, her tattoos that Zizi Jeanmaire would never have dared to dream of, the hide-and-seek and the leg work at the beginning, the dancers in tow – an aesthetic mood-lifter for the many athletes she greeted as the first artist on the six-kilometer boat parade.

Lady Gaga is a singer for the big moments. She performed at Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021 in a bulletproof Schiaparelli dress. Back then, the eye-catcher was the dove of peace as an oversized brooch. This time, the eye-catcher is the elongated silhouette thanks to the feather headdress by British milliner Stephen Jones, who often works with Dior. And of course, the thick “Cul de Paris” made of white feathers at the end.

It almost seemed as if the fringes were also vibrating with emotion

The emblematic accessory of the variety show points to the larger context of this performance. Parisian fashion was born out of the spirit of the cabaret. As a young man, Jean Paul Gaultier was inspired by the dancers at the Moulin Rouge. Christian Louboutin invented the red soles of his high heels because you can actually see them from the audience when the women come down the show stairs – the dancers at the Crazy Horse now appear in his designs.

It is surprising that Dior is now taking up this tradition. Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri represents such a reserved style that many consider her the natural successor to the post of Chanel’s chief designer. But the brand, which belongs to the LVMH group, could not miss this occasion. It was not only the appearance of an American pop star, but also of a French company boss. Bernard Arnault, LVMH founder and the richest European, likes to turn public events into advertising shows. So this evening, which was watched by around a billion people around the world, had to be dressed in Dior.

It doesn’t get more Parisian than this: a revue as Parisian as you could wish for. Reuters

The 17 musicians and ten dancers who danced with Lady Gaga on the golden staircase also wore Dior costumes – inspired by Audrey Hepburn in the film “Sabrina” (1954). (The pompoms were provided by the Lido.) The musician Aya Nakamura and her six dancers had thousands of feathers hand-attached to their dresses in the studios on Avenue Montaigne. And Axelle Saint-Cirel wore an eight-meter-long draped dress in the French colors when she sang the “Marseillaise” on the roof of the Grand Palais – although it was hardly possible to tell where the dress ended and the flag began. Juliette Armanet, who sang “Imagine”, also wore Dior. Finally, Céline Dion with a touching finale on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower: thousands of pearls sparkled and hundreds of meters of fringes fluttered. It almost seemed as if the fringes were vibrating with emotion too.