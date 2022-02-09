Fans of the American singer and actress Lady Gaga were outraged because of her absence from the list of nominees for the Oscar. About it informs Variety.

Fans were surprised that the actress was not nominated for her role as Patricia Reggiani in The House of Gucci. Previously, for her participation in the film, she was noted at the Critics Choice Awards, the Golden Globe, the Screen Actors Guild Award and the BAFTA Film Awards. The House of Gucci film itself also received no nominations in the Best Picture and Best Director categories.

Twitter users expressed outrage over the situation around Lady Gaga. They wrote that the artist was “robbed”, and also recalled that critics predicted her nomination. Instead, Olivia Colman (Strange Daughter), Nicole Kidman (Ricardo), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Kristen Stewart (Eyes of Tammy Faye) claim Best Actress. Spencer”).

Earlier, Lady Gaga said that she carefully studied the materials about the life of Patricia, an adventurer and wife of Maurizio Gucci. The actress revealed details about working on her role: in her opinion, her mother Silvana Reggiani influenced the formation of a woman. The heroine of Gaga was not a money hunter, as many believe. The singer suggested that Reggiani was looking for attention from members of the Gucci family, from Maurizio himself, and called her a victim of abuse.